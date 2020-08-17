Happy Birthday Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actress turns 30

Share it:

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! The American actress reaches the milestone of 30 today, but already has a more than enviable career in Hollywood behind her. Let's retrace it together.

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence, sign Leo (who will ever be according to the X-Men Zodiac?), was born on August 15, 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky (the 29th most populous city in the USA, according to Wikipedia), but it does not take long to become a regular of Hollywood sets.

He sees his first screen role materialize in an episode of the TV series Detective Monk, followed by other appearances in Cold Case – Unresolved and Medium Crimes, but are Garden Party, The Poker House and The Burning Plain – The Border of Solitude, a giving her initial exposure in the cinema, before landing a recurring role in The Big Engvall Show, where she played one of the protagonists, Lauren Pearson.

However, 2010 is the turning point for Jennifer, who appears as the protagonist in the acclaimed An icy winter by Debra Granik, a role that will place her on the Major's radar. And in fact, after the films Like Crazy and Mr. Beaver, the roles that will consecrate her a Hollywood star arrive: that of Raven a.k.a. Mystica in X-Men – The Beginning, and that of Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games, which will resume on multiple occasions for the various sequels.

However, it will be The Positive Side, in – Silver Linings Playbook, in which she stars alongside Bradley Cooper, to earn her theOscar for Best Actress.

From there, Jen must be sent, even if she does not always take part in projects loved by the public and critics: Diabolical Couple, American Hustle, A mad Passion, Joy, Passengers, Mother! and Red Sparrow give her a variety of roles and interpretations, but also reactions, more or less enthusiastic depending on.

At the moment, there are several titles in the works that involve her, including Don't Look Up with Cate Blanchett at Zelda, the film focused on the figure of Zelda Fitzgerald played by Lawrence.

Whether you love her or hate her, however, the girl's talent is undeniable, and who knows from now to her next 30 in how many productions we will see her again (especially now that Jennifer is also a producer)!