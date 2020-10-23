Happy Birthday Emilia Clarke! For the Game of Thrones star birthday at high altitude

He turns 34 today Emilia Clarke, the iconic Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. As we learn from her Instagram profile, the London actress has decided not to celebrate by blowing out the proverbial candles, but in a much more adventurous way.

Emilia Clarke, indeed, is launched with a parachute from an airplane. In the post, also visible at the bottom of the news, we see her with the suit and the standard equipment, and in a close-up with her companions. The caption reads: “What could match the deep existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a damn plane, that’s what. Who said I can only ride dragons? My expression says everything there is to know. Thanks Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!”

A few weeks ago, speaking of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke admitted that he hated nude scenes: “I felt mistreated, even if in reality I was not “ he told. “It was due to all the pressure I was feeling.”

As we know, the series ended with a controversial one eighth season, so criticized that many fans have signed one petition to be completely turned over. In recent days, however, another star of the series, Rose Leslie, told some funny anecdotes about his relationship with Kit Harington.

For other insights on Game of Thrones, we refer to the description of the ending of each character.