Hannah Montana: the cult series rediscovered by a Disney screenwriter

Second half of the 2000s. Try asking ordinary people on the street if they've ever heard of Zack and Cody. You hate Raven. Or gods Waverly wizards. You hate Cory at the White House. Anyone who tells you they know them is probably a regular Disney Channel viewer. Try asking around for now Hannah Montana. That's right: even the hermit who doesn't even know the existence of Pay TV will give you a sign of agreement. Hannah Montana it's more than just a sitcom for kids; it is in effect a pop phenomenon, which can boast merchandising of all kinds, clothing, sticker albums, music records and, to date, several commemorative pages that trace the best moments of the show.

Created by Michael Poryes (former creator of Raven), Rich Correll and Barry O'Brien, the series debuts on US screens on March 24, 2006, but has a very long gestation behind it. The specimens of one prove it Miley Cyrus still a child, which is proposed for the part of the best friend of the protagonist. She still can't imagine that, in addition to getting the main role, the sitcom will help launch her to the general public, making her the world star who still makes headlines today. With the closure of Disney Channel, in recent weeks the series has been gaining new popularity thanks to its presence on Disney +, and for the occasion I was able to look at it all with a different eye than the adolescent one. But let's go in order.

The best of both worlds

Hannah Montana starts from a very simple but definitely captivating concept: to tell the story of a teenager, Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), who manages a double life with all the pitfalls of chance. Leaving the shoes of the normal student, Miley turns into the pop star Hannah Montana, hiding her true identity thanks to a blonde wig that makes her unrecognizable. With this stratagem the authors have the opportunity to play with her secret identity as if she were a superheroine, showing us the difficulties that Miley regularly runs into trying to keep the secret, but also the privileges of this dream life.

Accompanying Miley on her adventures are her best friends, Lilly Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oken (Mitchel Musso), as well as her older brother Jackson (Jason Earles) and father-manager Robbie Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus, well-known singer country and father of Miley also in reality). The bond between Miley and best friend Lilly is undoubtedly the heart of the series, shown in all its facets without ever falling (too much) into sweetness: although at the beginning the character of Lilly seems to follow the stereotype of the clumsy and a bit tomboy friend, in the course of the series a more complex relationship develops and, towards the end, the two look like real sisters.

However, the greater chemistry is perceived – and it could not be otherwise – between Miley and her father. The real kinship between the two inevitably makes their dynamics authentic and genuine: the affection they both feel for each other is real, as the clashes and squabbles they face throughout the series seem real. The scene of an episode of the second season is emblematic, I Want You To Want Me To Go To Florida (I'm old enough, Dad), in which Robbie Ray sings Miley a song written for her in real life as we see photos and videos of little Cyrus with her father scroll across the screen.

There is no shortage of secondary characters and guest stars even of a certain level (among all it is impossible not to mention Dolly Parton, Miley's godmother both in the series and in reality, and a very tasty appearance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, prey to the traps of Miley and Lilly trying in every way to take an embarrassing photo).

The events of the series take place in Malibu, a sunny Californian city that helps to give the show that perennial summer tone, based on ice cream on the beach and flip flops. However, it is a decidedly theatrical California, made up of fake backdrops and cheap sets. To have a more realistic rendering you have to wait for Hannah Montana: The Movie, released in cinemas in 2009 following the resounding response of the show. A melancholy and romantic film that deviates too much from the humorous tones of the series, it must be said.

Hannah Montana develops over four seasons (the last of which is named Hannah Montana Forever), ending with an exciting finale entirely dedicated to the relationship between Miley and Lilly (while the alter ego Hannah will have its own closure a few episodes before). It may seem a foregone conclusion but, taking into account the numerous contemporary series without a real conclusion – Raven, for example, ends with a casual episode – the choice to give fans a touching episode of double duration is a sign of the great consideration that Disney has towards Hannah Montana.

Superheroine Glam

But what makes it truly special Hannah Montana? The winning and well thought out formula is already evident from the pilot: Miley's best friend invites her to a Hannah concert, making her jump through hoops to conceal her double identity. They are dynamics of sure appeal, similar (as already said) to the vicissitudes of a superheroine, to which must be added all the glamor patina represented by the "pop star" side.

Miley's room is every little girl's dream: she has a secret closet that gives access to a huge room full of shoes, clothes and accessories to transform herself from ordinary student to idol of crowds. It is no coincidence that Miley's wardrobe at the time was sold as a playset for dolls, in addition to the entire Malibu house. In short, if practically all the Disney Channel live action series feature normal guys struggling with normal events, Hannah Montana mixes superheroes, Sailor Moon, L'Enchanting Creamy and a pinch of Barbie aesthetic to create something iconic and never done before, without however falling into easy and cloying infantilism. The series is a sitcom and as such presents humorous situations bordering on insane, no doubt aimed at a young audience, but often really funny and with numerous successful jokes, especially thanks to the sarcasm of the protagonist or the sympathy of Jackson.

A very positive feature of the show is its ability to deal with frankness and without hypocrisy, themes that are not obvious. Like the episode in which Miley, after advising her friend Oliver not to pay so much attention to physical appearance, finds herself in the same situation when she is uncomfortable going out with a guy much shorter than her. Or when Oliver always confesses to Miley that he is envious of her successes and that he would be happy to see her fail every now and then. Very funny is also an episode in which Hannah is torn by a moral dilemma when she sponsors a perfume that disgusts her, ending up in panic on live television.

There is no shortage of episodes that they tell interesting sides of the star system; like when Hannah is hired as a voice actress for an animated film, but turns out to be a total slap in the face despite her commitment, or when she discovers she can't speak freely because what she says is emulated by fans.

Hannah's music

But the real peculiarity of the series, which made it a success with the world audience, it's obviously the music. Starting with the titles of each episode, which always mention a famous song. Episodes often show scenes in which Hannah sings her songs; sequences taken from special recordings that act as real video clips that Disney Channel airs separately to intrigue viewers. Not only; Miley's pop songs are actually released in special albums – there are 6 in total – some of which contain the first songs by Miley Cyrus not associated with Hannah Montana, a prelude to a lasting musical career that continues today among successes and provocations .

Adding to the myth of Hannah is the possibility of see it live in real tours, one of which (the Best of Both Worlds Concert) also finished in cinemas in 2008, complete with 3D glasses. An unprecedented operation, where reality and fiction come together, giving fans a unique involvement that still has no comparison. In a series of children's series full of common characters, Hannah becomes something more: a real myth, an American version of a Japanese idol that you can admire in concert or on TV, see her on a school backpack, in a magazine. fashion or on a doll shelf.

And the songs, how are they? In the opinion of the writer, this is material not inferior to other phenomena such as the Spice Girls or even to certain sounds of Avril Lavigne, very similar for the "rocking" and unleashed mood. Examples are really nice and catchy pieces like "I Got Nerve", "Rock Star", "Pumpin 'Up the Party", "Let's Do This". Others like "Who Said" and "Nobody's Perfect" they are recognized by many as a demonstration of empowerment at the highest level, telling the little girls of the time that you can be Superman or the President if you want. There is no shortage of more mature and exciting songs like intense "The Climb", sung by Miley at the end of Hannah Montana: The Movie, or "I'll Always Remember You", with which Miley greets (forever?) her secret identity. But the most famous and symbolic is undoubtedly the fantastic "The Best of Both Worlds", used as the theme song for the series, which describes the dualism of the protagonist in what is a true hymn to wriggling without brakes.

The fact that some of Hannah's songs openly talk about Miley's double identity, despite the fact that she goes to great lengths to keep the secret, is sometimes the subject of self-irony within the series. It is clearly light music with very light lyrics, but the extreme catchy and catchy soul of many songs have guaranteed an excellent aging. And, in general, they help to define a certain sound of the period very well, resulting in a curious cultural photograph.