'Hannah Montana' could return to Disney + in prequel form

Disney has on its streaming platform, Disney +, the hen of the golden eggs. With less budget you can start projects that, if made for cinema, might not look the same. He has already done it with 'The Lady and the Tramp' or with series like 'The Mandalorian'. But it also has the possibility of recovering series already canceled or finished to give them a new air. That is the case, for example, of 'Lizzie McGuire', which is in the process of production to tell us what happened to Lizzie after the end of the series.

A spin-off series of 'Princess by surprise' with a half-sister of Mia is also being considered. And, the latest news is that Disney would be in talks to continue the story of Hannah Montana, although in this case, it would not be a sequel, but a prequel, where we would know more about Miley's history and how she became that superstar and, most importantly, why?

Billy Ray Cyrus, father of the character and the actress herself, has spoken with Hollywood Life and confirmed that the conversations exist, and that she would be more than willing to return.

"They are talking about making a prequel, and I would do it without hesitation for a second. That would mean that I have regained my 'mojo.' I think there is a whole story about how Miley became Hannah Montana, what led to it."

What is not clear is that Miley will return, especially since it is a prequel, in addition to Miley trying to distance herself from her character as much as possible, although recently she has embraced her legacy and 'forgiven' Hannah Montana.