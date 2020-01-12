Hanna de Ha * Ash shows her cute baby bump from the beach

Share it:

Last December, Hanna announced her first pregnancy, filled the hearts of millions of Ha * Ash fans with immense joy. "For years our fans have witnessed our lives, of all our moments, the good and the bad, of our triumphs,"

In each city of each country we step in, they welcome us with their love, letting us know that they are always there for us, that's why I want to share with you the most important and greatest triumph of my life … that of being a mother.

In a recent post on Ha * Ash's Instagram account, singer Hanna Nicole showed her pretty pregnancy belly, "I send you a million kisses from the Caribbean," he said in his post.

"Beautiful, congratulations friend ❤️," said Luis Fonsi in the post. "Is this the moment when I start to cry?", "I die of tenderness," "in case you are beautiful now you look more radiant," "beautiful," "what a wonder, what a beautiful blessing ❤️," They were some of the comments from their fans.

Earlier Hanna told details of her pregnancy in an interview for the magazine HELLO! Mexico, where he referred to his firstborn as a "miracle baby."

I was seeing fertility doctors for more than two years and they said I probably could not get pregnant, for us it is a miracle baby.

"It is difficult emotionally to spend month to month trying different medicines without obtaining results, I had already made up my mind that I would not be a mother, but I realized that there are thousands of ways to be and we were already seeing those alternatives."