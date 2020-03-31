General News

 Han Solo's co-writer says there's no sequel in development

March 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

The movie "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" it was not exactly a commercial success but curiously every so often you hear Comments among fans of a possible sequel one way or another. The strange thing is that there is not the slightest information that points to the development of a possible sequel to the film. The closest you've ever heard is a series for Disney + dedicated to Lando Calrissian or a possible series for Disney + focused on Scarlet Alba (Crimson Dawn), but there have been rumors that have not sounded too loud.

Along these lines, a fan has asked the writer about this possible sequel. Jon Kasdan, son of the legendary screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, whose steps he is following by co-writing the story of this Han Solo-centric spin-off and also participating in the script for the new Indiana Jones movie at hand. Jon clarifies the situation that we already know, right now it seems difficult that there will be a sequel from the Star Wars movie, and even on Disney +, where as far as he knows, there are many things planned.

I don't think anyone is looking for a sequel to Solo right now. I think a movie, right now, would be hard to sell and the D + Star Wars board is really … pretty full, all series I'm waiting for. My work at Indy is over a long time ago, but I am excited that there is movement forward!

In May 2018, Disney and Lucasfilm released this second spin-off movie of the Star Wars universe that would initially mark the beginning of a saga of films focused on the young Han Solo played by Alden Ehrenreich, but the low box office of the film closed for I complete that possibility.



