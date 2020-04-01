Han Solo: A Star Wars Story According to Screenwriter Not Running

The # MakeSolo2Happen movement has been making a lot of noise in the community of fans of the Star Wars universe for some time, apparently without any effect according to statements by the writer of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Jon Kasdan has stated on his Twitter profile that no one at Disney or Lucasfilm seems to be bringing out a sequel to this film that focused on the youth of Han Solo, one of the most iconic characters in the universe created by George Lucas.

Don't think anyone's pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment @KenobiJj I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D + Star Wars slate is really … pretty packed, all shows I'm lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I'm excited there's forward movement! – Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) March 30, 2020

"I don't think anyone is after a sequel to Solo right now. I think a movie, at this point, would be very difficult to sell and the Star Wars grill on Disney + is already pretty tight, all with series I'm looking forward to seeing. My Indiana Jones 5 job is long over but I'm looking forward to seeing how it works"

The solo Han Solo movie is one of the most talked about failures in Star Wars and it's hard to imagine studios trying again now that they've seen that the interest generated isn't enough to pay off even a poorly executed movie.

If you see Han Solo in the short term maybe it will be in a cameo in series like the ones that are about to arrive at Disney +, currently The Mandalorian is in command but in the following months those dedicated to Ben Kenobi and Cassian Andor will arrive.