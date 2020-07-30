Hamtaro becomes a symbol of freedom in Thailanda: the protesters adopt it as a mascot

Share it:

In Italy it was a real catchphrase thanks also to the theme song sung by the talented Cristina D'Avena. It is Hamtaro, also known with the subtitles of "Little Hamsters Great Adventures" who accompanied some generation in the mornings and afternoons of Italy 1. In Japan the Tottoko Hamtaro series has received several souls.

But now the anime on the orange and white hamster is back but because of the Thai news. In the Southeast Asian country in recent days there are several protesters who are demanding more democracy in the country. And some of them decided to take it Hamtaro as a mascot, after creating a parodic version of one of the franchise's best-known songs. The edited text contains the phrase "The most delicious food is the taxes of the payer"and it has become a very famous slogan against the current government.

The parody continues praising the dissolution of the current Thai government and was also sung during the march to the Bangkok Democracy Monument. One nineteen in particular, interviewed by the national network, has announced that he chose Hamtaro as a mascot hoping that song would go viral. Now Thailand's future has another face, will it affect the protest?

