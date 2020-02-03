Entertainment

         'Hamilton' will make the leap to the cinema in 2021: Disney pays $ 75 million for the movie of the musical that made history

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Hamilton' has probably been the biggest theatrical phenomenon of recent years. The work created by Lin-Manuel Miranda has swept where it has premiered and many wondered when he would jump to the big screen. Finally it will be the October 15, 2021 when we can see 'Hamilton' in our nearest cinema thanks to a historic agreement with Disney.

Is already shot

The company has paid a whopping $ 75 million for seizing the rights of a film that has actually been filmed for some time. Tommy Kail, director of the theatrical original, took care of recording it two weeks before the original cast of the play abandoned it to focus on other projects.


The 21 best musical films of all time

Specifically, Kail shot the 'Hamilton' movie throughout three live performances of the work, with some additional plans recorded without the presence of the public. All this was carried out to have a multitude of angles of each scene and thus provide the film with the necessary cinematographic nature.

Let's keep in mind that They got to pay up to $ 500 for a ticket to see 'Hamilton' before the original cast left the work. Now everyone, since the agreement is subject to a worldwide distribution of the film, will have the opportunity to do so for a much more affordable amount.

READ:  Avengers: Endgame: It is Enrolled in Several Categories of The Oscars by Disney

Winner of 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, 'Hamilton' tells the life of Alexander Hamilton, played by Miranda himself, one of the founding fathers of the United States. I had the opportunity to see the play in London and I ended up fascinated with the result, but I am looking forward to seeing it with the actors with what all started in 2015.

Before 'Hamilton' we will see '' In a New York neighborhood ', adaptation of 'In the Heights', another theatrical musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.