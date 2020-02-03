         'Hamilton' will make the leap to the cinema in 2021: Disney pays $ 75 million for the movie of the musical that made history

Share it:

'Hamilton' has probably been the biggest theatrical phenomenon of recent years. The work created by Lin-Manuel Miranda has swept where it has premiered and many wondered when he would jump to the big screen. Finally it will be the October 15, 2021 when we can see 'Hamilton' in our nearest cinema thanks to a historic agreement with Disney.

Is already shot

The company has paid a whopping $ 75 million for seizing the rights of a film that has actually been filmed for some time. Tommy Kail, director of the theatrical original, took care of recording it two weeks before the original cast of the play abandoned it to focus on other projects.

Specifically, Kail shot the 'Hamilton' movie throughout three live performances of the work, with some additional plans recorded without the presence of the public. All this was carried out to have a multitude of angles of each scene and thus provide the film with the necessary cinematographic nature.

Let's keep in mind that They got to pay up to $ 500 for a ticket to see 'Hamilton' before the original cast left the work. Now everyone, since the agreement is subject to a worldwide distribution of the film, will have the opportunity to do so for a much more affordable amount.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, 'Hamilton' tells the life of Alexander Hamilton, played by Miranda himself, one of the founding fathers of the United States. I had the opportunity to see the play in London and I ended up fascinated with the result, but I am looking forward to seeing it with the actors with what all started in 2015.

