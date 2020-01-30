Halston Sage, who is the new flame of Zac Efron (to immediately stop dreaming of the return with Vanessa)

Share it:

And nothing, we had just finished listing all the ex-girlfriends of Zac Efron, when the actor surprised us for the umpteenth time and the name of Halston Sage. The break between Zac Efron and Sarah Bro seems, news of these days, to have been there in the last months of 2019. I know that you are already celebrating thinking that the actor has returned to being a golden bachelor, but brakes the enthusiasm because (unfortunately) his heart apparently already beats for another girl. No, regain the enthusiasm, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens they didn't come back together. According to US Weekly, the former Troy Bolton is dating Halston Sage and it would be getting serious. If you are a true fan of the ex teen idol, this name should sound familiar to you since rumors, never confirmed or denied, already wanted them close to them in 2014, when they met on the set of Bad neighbors. There would therefore have been a flashback between Zac Efron and Halston Sage, who would spend the Christmas holidays together. When it comes to Zac Efron's girlfriends, guessing if and how long it will last is like pecking a lottery but we have already gone to investigate and tell you who Halston Sage is.

Who is Halston Sage the new girlfriend of Zac Efron

Zac Efron and Sarah Bro they broke up shortly after the news had leaked that the actor was likely to die of typhus by shooting Killing Zac Efron. But apparently, Zac Efron single he stayed there for a few hours, since he would be dating a new girl before Christmas. She is an actress, she is very beautiful and she met Zac a few years ago on the set of a film. No, we repeat that we're not talking about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical. We are instead talking about Zac Efron and Halston Sage, who met 6 years ago filming together Bad neighbors. If you are already wondering who it is, we provide you with some news on Halston Sage.

The actress made her debut on the big screen from a very young age. He was still a teenager when he took part in the series Victorious.

In 2014, she is one of the main characters in Bad neighbors. It is precisely on the set of this film that Halston Sage and Zac Efron they meet for the first time. In the film, Zac plays the university Teddy Senders who, with his brotherhood parties, ruined the lives of neighbors. Halston, on the other hand, played Brooke, listen listen, Teddy's girlfriend. Coincidence? Just during the promotion of the film, there was talk of a certain feeling between the two, but it was never confirmed.

If your face is familiar to you, know that the rise of this actress has already gone through the collaboration with big names in cinema. Halston Sage movie famous made it! He has already starred with Jennifer Lawrence, in the saga of X-men, with Cara Delevigne in City of paper and with Bella Thorne in You get me.

From 2017 to 2019, she was one of the main characters in the series The Orville. At the moment, she's busy on the set of another TV series, Prodigal son. Here, Halston Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, the sister of the protagonist Malcom.

However, acting is not his only passion. On the profile Instagram of Halston Sage, you will find many shots of her in the company of her dog. The 26-year-old Californian is also a lover of horses and before riding, she practiced horse riding.

There story between Zac Efron and Halston Sage this time it would seem really serious and we hope that Mr. Dominali of steel has really found the right one.





