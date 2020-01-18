Halsey, the Cosmopolitan interview of January and February 2020

Payton, Halsey's friend from her penniless New York days (has lived with her in Los Angeles since 2016, and the singer says that if she can keep her feet on the ground it is largely thanks to her) she reminds us with Olympic calm that there are batteries of takeaway food containers in the kitchen. Their exchanges are dotted with New York slang, but the takeaway is French, a notable leap compared to the cheap chain pizzas of Manhattan times.
Inside, his house is more of the "eclectic artist's den" genre than "look how disgustingly rich". See: the 1934 Steinway piano and the purple and blue ceiling lights that give the impression of being in an episode of
Euphoria. ("I'm not entirely convinced of the lights from" Party Uber "," he laughs. "Do you know when you get on an Uber and it feels like being in a club?"). As we review a dozen containers – ratatouille, Napoleon puff pastry, poulet chasseur … – Halsey puts his hands forward saying that we can also order something else: "Is it a little too much parvenu?".
In a possible biographical film about the pop star, this is a scene that would lend itself well to a still image introduced by the sound effect of the disc scratched by the stylus, with the voiceover saying: “You are probably wondering like a New York art geek Jersey has become one of the biggest names in pop! " Ashley Frangipane – a melodious name that sounds even better with a strong New Jersey accent – grew up in various industrial towns in Garden State (New Jesey, in fact) with her father, who ran car dealerships, her mother, who worked in security hospital, and the two younger brothers, Sevian and Dante. (Sevian was his companion on some red carpets; Dante's voice appears in an interlude on his 2017 album,
Hopeless Fountain Kingdom).
Until the early high school years, Halsey was an advanced course student rather than a causeless rebel. Then his teenage life plunged into chaos. Forced renunciation of art school; hospitalization in the psychiatric ward and diagnosis of bipolar disorder at 17; the poor artist years in cane and homeless in Brooklyn; his former heroin addict who lived near the Halsey Street subway stop (and it is from this street that Halsey took inspiration for his stage name) of which he speaks in
Ghost, the first real song he wrote, which exploded on SoundCloud and changed his life.
All of this is widely documented. If anything, perhaps the general public could have contented themselves with knowing a little less detail about Halsey's background, given the insistence with which they were used against her to question the authenticity of her bisexuality or her biracial identity ( her father is black; her mother is white) or insinuate that her frankness on mental health issues may be part of an astute marketing strategy. But after growing up venting into MySpace's black hole, presenting herself as an open book came naturally to her. Around the time of her turn in 2015 – when she was still mostly known with the alias she used for her blog on Tumblr, in which she posted sad poems and satirical covers by Taylor Swift – Halsey pioneered a new type of popstar. Less built, more messy; real in a way that gave a sense of familiarity, because he wasn't pretending. "I shared a lot about myself, believing that the world would be kind," he says. "And it wasn't exactly like that."
In these four years his career has been accompanied by controversy over which version of Halsey is the real one. It must be said that, beyond his remarkable collection of wigs, sudden transformations are his specialty: to say, this year he has collaborated with the Korean pop group BTS, rapper Juice WRLD, and his highly talked about ex-boyfriend Dominic Harrison (the English rocker Yungblud); he posed for a page of
Playboy; spoke about his commitment to reproductive rights.
People are constantly asking her things like: "Are you a crazy and rascal bad girl or are you a political activist, a philanthropist engaged in fundraising?". And she laughs incredulously: "It's like asking me how immune she is to human experience. Sometimes I just want to have great sex and sometimes I want to save the world, sometimes I could try to do both on the same day! ».
However, he says, it's from Libra, which means he just wants everyone to love it, even when it's really maddening. "This is the problem: I do what I want, I knock down all those in my path who say I shouldn't, and then when people don't like it, I say:" But how ?! "», he admits with a smile. «When I realized Nightmare, there were people who said: "I don't think this is the right move. You just placed a song at number one and now you're jumping out of it with this weird political piece. " And I: "This is why I want to do it" ".
His new album was released on January 17th
Manic, and it might seem like a drastic change of course if you only listened to songs like Without Me, the ballad that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, which Halsey published in the midst of a sensational break with his ex (then no longer ex, then ex again, then who knows) G-Eazy. O Closer, his 2016 collaboration with The Chainsmokers, which has a good chance of establishing itself as one of the most famous songs of the decade. But if so, you would be out of the way.
Because Halsey has never tried to enter the character of the perfect pop star. In this den of the White Rabbit we accidentally ended up, and explored its depths. "But I love it, because I wake up every day looking around with longing eyes," she says, "open to new stimuli and with a great desire to do better than before." There is a delicious photo of the middle school years that she posted on Instagram a few months ago in which a very young Ashley plays a second-hand violin. Halsey still sees that girl reflected in the mirror "like, four times a day," he laughs. Usually Halsey's thoughts run at breakneck speed and flow outward in impetuous bursts, but here her voice becomes subdued: "I have a bipolar disorder and things get bored quickly. In music I am able to channel my chaotic energy, and it is not a void that sucks everything in without giving anything in return. It was the only thing I threw myself body and soul with something in my hand that makes me say, "Hey, you're not that bad." If my brain is a mass of broken glass, I can turn it into a mosaic ». Lately, he's starting to put together a book of poems. ("It's ironic to have to explain to people that I'm a poet," she says sarcastically. "It would be like talking to Michael Jordan about baseball and saying," Oh, really, do you want to try playing basketball? "").
She has always been a great reader, but lately she is obsessed with books about artists who have been undermined by their proximity to famous men: "Mary Karr, June Carter Cash, Zelda Fitzgerald, Jackson Pollock's wife: Lee Krasner, a crazy painter! Too bad it was overshadowed by a husband who tormented her with his betrayals and bullshit. " And by the way: Halsey says that last year, during the stormy break with G-Eazy, she almost didn't recognize herself, until something made her suddenly come back to herself. "I was at
Good Morning America, in the middle of an atrocious break-up, and I was just hopping on stage with a blonde wig and a white patent leather outfit, "she recalls. «At a certain point I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, nose piercings, very cool, who despite everything love me, probably knowing what an absurd moment I'm going through. I looked at them, I looked at myself in my sparkling Britney Spears outfit, and I said to myself: “Ohhh no, they deserve much more than that. If those girls have the courage not to conform, then I owe them better than this homogenized shit "». Watch the video on YouTube. There is something almost indescribably sad in that performance – until the last moment.
"But in the end," he concludes, taking off the last of his false eyelashes from a photo shoot, "if the worst thing that has happened to me so far has been wearing stupid clothes and going out with a shitty guy, I would say that I am doing well ». Picture of Peggy Sirota . Styling by Aya Kanai. Hair: Florido for Cloutier Remix. Makeup: Denika Bedrossian using Marc Jacobs Beauty . Manicure: Bel Fountain-Townsend @SoHotRightNail. Props styled by Danielle Von Braun. Production by Wonder Partners. Videos of Janet Upadhye and editing Livi Akien. Halsey wears: Look with sequins: dress and belt DSQUARED2, earrings Janis Savitt . Roller skates look: top and skirt Gucci, Dinosaur Designs earrings, Impala Rollerskates roller skates, impalarollerskates.com. Minidress look: dress Versace, Moutton Collet earrings, Marco de Vincenzo shoes. Sequin look: top and trousers Sally LaPointe, Kate Spade New York earrings. Meaghan Garvey Meaghan Garvey is a writer and illustrator based in Chicago.
