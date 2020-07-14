Halo The Master Chief Collection updates on PC: Halo 3 arrives today

Share it:

343 Industries and Microsoft added a new block to the PC version of Halo The Master Chief Collection, which now also hosts Halo 3, the third episode of the series released in 2007 on Xbox 360 and welcomed by critics and audiences alike.

"The next chapter of Halo The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3, arrives optimized for PC. Be witness to the return of Master Chief and the final struggle between the Covenants, the Floods and the entire human race in this dramatic and adrenaline-pumping conclusion of the trilogy Halo's original. With the fate of the galaxy at stake, Master Chief returns to discover an ancient secret hidden under the sands of Africa, which could be the key to salvation or the destruction of humanity: it is an object that could change the fate of the Human-Covenant conflict."

Halo The Master Chief Collection owners can download Halo 3 as a free update but the game is also on sale individually at the price of 9.99 euros. Along with Halo 3 there is also a full-bodied update called Season 2 for the Master Chief Collection which includes the Forge mode for Halo Reach, Halo 2 and Halo 3, the 3D model viewer (Halo 3 only), as well as bug and technical problems correction .