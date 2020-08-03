Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC in evolution: crossplay, support for Mods, Halo 4

Share it:

Together with the presentation of new details on the Halo 3 ODST tests for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, the team of 343 Industries announces important news coming for the collection.

In the last message sent to the community by the software house it is confirmed that the development team intends to expand the scope of the project, which is preparing to welcome further features. In particular, 343 Industries has provided a first list of features which it aims to introduce into Halo: The Master Chief Collection by the end of 2020. Interesting detail, the latter includes crossplay, which will allow PC players to interface with the community active on the Microsoft console.

However, this is not the only objective set for the current year. So below, you will find thecomplete list of the features that the team aims to introduce in-game:

Input Based MM;

Sever Region Selection;

Custom Game Browser;

For Game Graphics Options;

For Game Audio Options;

M&K Support for Xbox;

PC Fileshare;

Double Keybinds for all games;

Viewmodel adjustments for all games;

In game FPS Cap / Adjustments;

Steam Account Linking;

crossplay;

Furthermore, the publication on PC of the campaign of Halo 3 ODST and Halo 4. No timing has been confirmed for the support for Mod, which however remains among the goals of 343 Industries for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Waiting for more details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the Review of Halo 3 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.