Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC: Halo 3 ODST has a release date

The PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is about to expand once again, as it will debut in a few days as well Halo: ODST.

Microsoft has indeed officially announced with a short trailer that the Orbital Drop Shock Trooper will make their PC debut via the Microsoft Store e Steam starting with the next one Tuesday 22 September 2020. The game can usually be purchased individually on both platforms and buyers of the entire package will be able to play it for free from day one. It should be noted that the game will be part of the launch of the Xbox Game Pass library (PC and Ultimate), whose subscribers will be able to download it right from the release and play at no additional cost.

In case you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that from tomorrow you can play all the available episodes of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Android smartphones thanks to xCloud.

Waiting to read an in-depth analysis on this new edition of the shooter, we refer you to our review of Halo 3 on PC by Davide “Falconero” Persians.

Did you know that 343 Industries would like to include cross-play and mod support in Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC?