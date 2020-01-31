Halo player pretends his suicide: discovered, asks for help from psychologists

Share it:

From the United States comes a rather absurd story about a streamer and pro gamer, who has strung up a series of lies, before being discovered by his own team. The player in question is called Chris "Ozarts", which represents EasternMediaGG mainly by playing Halo.

On January 27th, Ozarts wrote about Twitter "This will be my last message on this Earth", and didn't post anything until the next day. On January 28th, an accout called HooverJMac, wrote another Twitter post, in which he revealed that the Ozarts had attempted the suicide, shooting himself a gunshot, and that he was currently under the knife.

In the meantime, an account had even been opened on GoFundMe where people started making donations to support the streamer. Until a relative of the player in question intervened, who had revealed that Ozarts was actually doing very well, making the whole community suspicious.

The owner and CEO of EasternMediaGG at that point he decided to see us clearly, starting to investigate the matter and discovering that Ozarts had orchestrated everything, staging his suicide in an attempt to attract attention. Discovered, the streamer confessed, and the organization released a statement apologizing to the people involved, confirming that of course all the people who had made a donation to GoFundMe would be reimbursed.

Fortunately there is a positive side in all this: Ozarts is doing well, and has been granted help from the psychologists to get back on track. In short, it could have ended much worse.