Halo Master Chief Collection: paid mod on PC? Microsoft does not rule it out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a post published on Halo Waypoint, the senior producer of 343 Industries Michael Fahrny talked about the possibility of seeing paid mods on the version PC of Halo Master Chief Collection, allowing users to sell and buy them on Steam Workshop.

"As far as the moddig scene is concerned, we are still testing the ground. We have some long-term goals to empower the modder community, but it's still early to go into detail." Michael Fahrny declares, reiterating the intention of 343 Industries to support mods in the PC version of the Halo Master Chief Collection.

In the case, 343 Industries is Microosft are interested in offering the opportunity to create, sell and buy the Halo Master Chief Collection mods on Steam Workshop. Before we get to this, however, it will be necessary to set precise rules on what will be possible with the Halo Master Chief Collection mods.

In practice, an End User License Agreement (EULA) must be defined, a bit as seen with Minecraft, in order to preserve the integrity of the gaming experience and the community.

343 Industries seems seriously intent on supporting modder Halo Master Chief Collection on PC, provided that precise guidelines are defined. After all, mods have the ability to lengthen the longevity and playful offer of any product, and in this sense it would also benefit the Halo collection a lot. What do you think?