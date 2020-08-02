Halo Master Chief Collection and the Halo 3 ODST tests: new details on date and content

Share it:

Having made sure to confirm the release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer as free to play, the leaders of 343 Industries return to the Master Chief Collection on PC to illustrate the content and timing of the Halo 3 ODST Test Flight.

Similarly to what happened in the testing phases of Halo 3 on PC and the other games of Microsoft's FPS epic connected to Master Chief Collection, access to Flight Test ODST will involve participants in the Halo Insider program with a series of activities related to both the singleplayer experience and the multiplayer module.

The tests of Halo 3 ODST on PC will take place in August and will include these contents:

Main campaign : Mombasa Streets, Tayari Plaza, Uplift Reserve, NMPD HQ, Data Hive and Coastal Highway missions

: Mombasa Streets, Tayari Plaza, Uplift Reserve, NMPD HQ, Data Hive and Coastal Highway missions Firefight mode: Crater (night), Rally (night), Crater, Lost Platoon, Windward, Chasm Ten Last Exit, with access to Matchmaking and private games

In the list of contents accessible to participants of the Halo 3 ODST Test Flight there will also be elements for customization and the possibility to try the Theater mode. Waiting to know the exact departure date of this important test phase, we refer you to our review of Halo 3 on PC.