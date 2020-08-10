Halo Infinite X Monster Energy: sighting suggests upcoming partnerships

Share it:

It appears that the manufacturing company of Monster Energy has decided to further deepen its partnership with the videogame universe, with a new partnership in the pipeline.

As players who ventured into the wastelands of post-apocalyptic USA as Sam Porter Bridges will surely remember, Kojima Productions had inserted cans of Monster Energy in Death Stranding. Inside his private room, the protagonist could in fact consume some of them to increase his vigor. Well, it seems that now the energy drink is part of a collaboration with another expected production: Halo Infinite.

To report the hypothesis are some enthusiasts who have spotted some cans of Monster Energy rather peculiar. As can be seen below, these report promotional information related to production 343 Industries. In particular, mention is made of the possibility of obtaining a double amount of Experience Points, as well as a mysterious experience in Augmented Reality. At the moment, there are no official details of a partnership between Microsoft and Monster, but the reports are certainly curious.

All that remains is to wait to find out more, perhaps in conjunction with a new themed event Xbox Series X, in the course of which the presentation of the free multiplayer of Halo: Infinite could find space.