Halo Infinite: will the multiplayer come out late? 343 Industries denies – Updated

Insider and gaming journalist Brad Sams dedicated his latest in-depth video on YouTube to the presentation of the Halo Infinite campaign at the Xbox event. For the occasion, the insider reported that, according to its sources, the multiplayer sector of Infinite could be delayed.

Discussing the announcements made by the Redmond house at the digital event on nextgen games for Xbox Series X and PC (as well as Xbox One, albeit to a limited extent), Thurrott's editor surprised viewers of his video by claiming that "a source told me that the Halo Infinite multiplayer will not be launched at the end of the year together with the singleplayer campaign".

At the time of writing, Microsoft representatives have not yet intervened to clarify this indiscretion which, if confirmed, would expose the 343 Industries team to further criticism after those that accompanied the reveal the gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign. These controversies, however, led Aaron Greenberg of the Xbox division to specify that Halo Infinite is a work in progress and constantly evolving game. The build shown at the Xbox event, moreover, would be several months old.

Anyway, waiting to be able to offer you all the official updates and clarifications on this corridor item, we leave you in the company of our in-depth analysis on Halo Infinite and the 343 Industries fire test curated by Alessandro Bruni.

Update of July 24, 7:10 pm – The 343 Industries Community Director, Brian Jarrard, intervened on Twitter to reconnect to the rumor about the postponement of the multiplayer sector of Halo Infinite e officially deny them explaining that "there is nothing to see here folks, all this is not true".