Halo Infinite will support LAN, split-screen and Reach-style customization

2019 is now drawing to a close and, to celebrate the Christmas holidays, 343 Industries has published a full-bodied post through which numerous aspects of the highly anticipated Halo Infinite have been revealed so far uncertain.

According to the words of the developers, the first person shooter will enjoy support for LAN multiplayer mode, which will allow groups of players to participate in local multiplayer games. If, on the other hand, you intend to play with friends and relatives on the same console, know that it will return split screen cooperative, which appears to be already functional. The mode will not be missing either The Forge, which will support for the first time in the series the possibility to undo the changes through the "undo" and "redo" functions, which are loudly requested by the community. Moving on to personalization of the protagonist, the developers have confirmed the presence of a system through which to change the appearance of your character that will work in a very similar way to when seen in Halo Reach. If you are dying to try the game yourself, we confirm that a short time should comealpha / beta which will be used by the development team to test the online component.

We remind you that Halo Infinite will arrive at the launch of Xbox Series X, or in the Christmas period of 2020, and will also be available on Xbox One and PC (Windows 10).

Have you seen our special video on the most anticipated Xbox titles next year? Of course, Halo Infinite also appears on the list of games mentioned. In case you missed it, we also invite you to take a look at the definitive design of the Xbox Series X, shown on the occasion of The Game Awards 2019.