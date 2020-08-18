Halo Infinite: waiting for the game, there are those who have recreated the demo in Halo 5

Share it:

After learning the sad news of the postponement of Halo Infinite, which will not arrive before 2021, a fan of the first-person shooter has decided to try his hand at a very special undertaking: recreate the demo shown at the Xbox Game Showcase in Halo 5 Guardians.

The author of this complex work is Ducain23, a youtuber who enjoys creating maps to be shown in the videos that appear on his channel. The character has posted on his official Twitter account a series of screenshots showing the current status of the work, which still seems to lack several hundred changes to be made to improve its resemblance to the original demo. Regardless of how much work there is still to be done, Ducain23 has promised that he will give everyone the opportunity to experience the result of so much effort firsthand, as this Rally mode map will be released for all users.

We remind you that it is thanks to Halo Infinite that over the last few days the price of Xbox Series X may have been unveiled, since the competition that sees protagonists Monster Energy and the title 343 Industries contains important information about the console.