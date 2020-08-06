Halo Infinite turns into a Nintendo 64 game: the Halo 64 fan trailer

Share it:

For several years now, the gaming community has been enjoying reinterpreting the trailers of the most anticipated titles of the moment in a retro key: master in this is the user active on YouTume as "Hoolopee.

After imagining the appearance of an announcement trailer for Death Stranding on PS1, the creative player is ready to present at least a peculiar version of Halo: Infinite. Reinterpreted as a title destined to land on Nintendo 64, 343 Industries production has been transformed into a funny trailer with a nostalgic aesthetic.

With models and polygons worthy of a game of the time, and with lots of sound effects on the theme, the video proposes the emergency landing of the shuttle that transports Master Chief. Ready to take action, the videogame icon immediately engages in an armed confrontation, and then finds himself involved in a series of citations to Super Mario. As always, you will find the movie directly at the opening of this news: what do you think of the final result?

Currently the release of the exclusive Microsoft remains scheduled for a generic date placed in the last months of 2020. Pending further details on this, it has been confirmed by 343 Industries that the Halo: Infinite multiplayer will be free to play and will support a 120 fps framerate on the Xbox Series X.