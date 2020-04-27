Halo Infinite toys reveal the return of classic enemies

Share it:

Almost any detail leaking on Halo Infinite It is received like water in the middle of the desert given the little that we have been able to know about the game since the short video with which the game was presented at the time.

Images of two official-looking figures appeared on Twitter shortly before being removed. In them we see a figure of a Brute Warrior, confirmed the return of this type of enemy in the game, as well as another of a Spartan with armor that seems to be taken from previous titles, the Gungnir. Both characters carry weapons never before seen in the saga.

To date it is the closest thing to seeing characters from the game that we have had. With any luck, the rumors that have been talking about a game presentation for the new Xbox in May will be confirmed, a place where it would be almost impossible not to see something from Halo Infinite given that there are very few months left until Christmas 2020 arrives, date that Xbox Series X and this corresponding launch game are still set.

We know that Halo Infinite will be the biggest title in the series to date and it is to be hoped that with the arrival of Xbox Series X we will be facing something that technically will leave us perplexed. It will be the first major premiere of Xbox Game Studios for the new platform and 343 Industries must have gone with them all. Of course, we will also have versions for Xbox One and PC, so that no one will be left hanging.

