Halo Infinite: the Xbox Games Showcase Demo ran on PC and not on Series X

343 Industries is Microsoft they kept their word: during the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday 23 July, the public was able to observe the new chapter of the Halo series in action.

Master Chief is preparing to return to limestone the videogame stage during the Christmas holidays this year, with Halo: Infinite expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. On the occasion of the digital show broadcast by the House of Redmond, a rich gameplay video of Halo: Infinite was presented, which raised the curtain on what will be the main campaign of the cross-gen game.

On the occasion of this new reveal, 343 Industries has chosen to show the demo in action on PC. The hardware of the latter, reports a team member in a Q&A session with PCGamesN, has been configured in such a way as to be able to roughly reproduce the potential offered by the components of the future Microsoft flagship. The gameplay of Halo Infinite was therefore not directly recorded on an Xbox Series X.

Recall that following the presentation of the game, the development team confirmed that Halo: Infinite will be supported for years after launch, and that the build shown at theXbox Games Showcase did not have active Ray Tracing, with the latter still expected with a special update on the Xbox Series X.