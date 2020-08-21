Halo Infinite, the TV series among the causes of the postponement? 343 categorically denies

Share it:

The postponement of Halo Infinite continues to be discussed. Yesterday, Thurrot's Brad Sams tried to shed light on the causes of the postponement, stating that according to an insider, the production of the Showtime television series would have distracted the developers during the processing of the actual game.

"An insider says that the production of the Halo TV series for Showtime was a major distraction for 343i's management. He often demanded their attention by not allowing them to ensure that development continued smoothly and hit deadlines.", we read on Thurrot.

Important words, which did not go unnoticed by the people of 343 Industries. Their answer, one firm denial, it is not long in coming. "343 Industries has a dedicated broadcast team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show. This is a separate group from the Halo Infinite development team. These are two completely independent projects with separate teams and leadership that do not impact each other ", a spokesperson to the IGN editorial team said.

No comment, in any case, was made regarding the other indiscretion, according to which among the causes of postponement there would also be the outsourcing of a significant portion of Halo Infinite and bad communication between the different third party teams involved.