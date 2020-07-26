Halo Infinite: the Steam page updates with information on Forge and Campaign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the presentation of the first Halo Infinite gameplay movie shown at the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games, Microsoft has updated the Steam page of the shooter with some new details on plot, multiplayer is The Forge.

Here is the official product description on the Valve client page:

"Campaign: when all hopes have been lost and humanity is hanging by a thread, Master Chief is ready to confront the strongest enemy he has ever encountered. Start again from scratch and wear the armor of the greatest hero of the humanity to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the Halo.

Multiplayer: Halo's acclaimed online multiplayer is back! More information will come in the next few months (requires an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold only on console, sold separately).

Forge: Halo's epic creation tool is about to make its comeback more fit than ever. Again we will reveal more details soon. "

The description then continues with the details on the support 4K resolution and ai 60 frames per second of the Xbox Series X version, which is repeatedly mentioned on the game's Steam page.

While waiting for 343 Industries to unveil multiplayer and the Forge, we remind you that Halo Infinite will probably be the last chapter of the series. According to the latest statements from the development team, it also appears that Ray Tracing will arrive in Halo Infinite only after the launch, expected later this year.