Halo Infinite: the game is still work in progress and in continuous evolution

The presentation of Halo: Infinite on the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase, it generated a controversial reaction from the public, which particularly emphasized the level of graphic quality proposed by the title.

On this aspect of production, he recently expressed himself Aaron GreenbergXbox Games Marketing Manager at Microsoft. During an interview granted to Alanah Pearce, the manager wanted to highlight several aspects and reassure the public about what the end result of the efforts will be 343 Industries.

"You see, we are in the middle of one pandemic global. – began – IS July, we are far from the holiday season (launch window identified for Halo: Infinite), and you are watching a game still work in progress. Having said that, you have probably seen the transmission in 1080p". Greenberg therefore advises the public to view the gameplay of Halo Infinite in 4K and 60fps, published by Microsoft in conjunction with the recent presentation."Via one stream, it's very difficult to show the full power and level of visual fidelity that Xbox Series X will be able to offer. ", he added. Reaffirming once again that the development of the new Master Chief adventure has not yet ended, Greenberg finally concluded with further reassurance: "What you see today, and I say this because I watch verification builds every week, and 343 Industries makes progress week after week. Between today and the Christmas period, will continue to improve".

Recently, it was confirmed that the Halo: Infinite Demo ran on PC and not on Xbox Series X.