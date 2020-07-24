Halo Infinite: the campaign is revealed in the video gameplay on the Xbox Series X

Share it:

The players were no longer in the skin, and Microsoft has not betrayed the expectations: the Redmond house has opened the Xbox Games Showcase, the presentation event of the next generation games, offering us a full-bodied taste of the Halo Infinite campaign, which will be the flagship game in the Xbox Series X launch line-up.

Halo Infinite has been described as the biggest and the most ambitious episode of the series. We can hardly believe this statement, looking at the reveal of the campaign. After showing us the construction of the Master Chief armor, the video immediately put us in front of the demo start screen, and then catapulted us on a campaign mission. For the return of Master Chief, 343 Industries has developed new game mechanics (including the grappling hook), battles on an even larger scale and even more complex visual effects, the latter made possible by the additional power made available by the Xbox Series X. The developers have confirmed that the whole campaign will run at 60 frames per second, and will offer a completely free setting to explore (in the demo you can see the map that can be consulted by the players) with an extension "several times higher than the last two Halo put together".

Halo Infinite will accompany the Xbox Series X launch scheduled for the end of the year holidays. It will be published also on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, and like all games in the Xbox Game Studios family, will be made available to subscribers at Xbox Game Pass since day-one.