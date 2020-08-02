Halo Infinite: the campaign demo recreated with the Forge of Halo 5

Share it:

While the Dreams community delights in recreating Halo Infinite with the Media Molecule sandbox editor on PS4, a fan of the Microsoft shooter saga has tried to create the scenario of the Infinite campaign demo using the tools offered by the Halo Smithy 5.

Building on the experience gained with the Forge of the last chapters of the Halo series, Alexander Henry he analyzed the scenes immortalized in the Halo Infinite gameplay demo and reshaped the whole scenario from scratch as the background to the famous sequence observed at the opening of the Xbox Series X event on 23 July.

Excluding the tower that stands in the center of the setting, all the elements observed in the Halo Infinite demo have been reconstructed through theHalo 5 Guardians map editor: the scenario created by Henry can be reused as a multiplayer area for Slayer 4 against 4 challenges.

At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet of the content creator of Halo 5, complete with a video that testifies to the goodness of his work. To those who follow us, we remind you that on these pages you will find new info on Halo Infinite weapons and demo difficulties shared by the developers of 343 Industries.