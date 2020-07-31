Halo Infinite: the campaign demo is a work in progress, there is still work to be done

Share it:

After days of controversy and accusations against 343 Industries, the study now clarifies its position regarding the technical sector of Halo Infinite. The demo shown during the Xbox Games Showcase event did not fully convince e has given rise to many speculations about the actual quality of the project.

With a post published on the Halo Waypoint channel, the study now wants to clarify, claiming to have listened carefully to the criticisms received in recent days.

"We received a lot of negative criticism after the presentation, including complaints about the character design, the design of the objects and the fact that they look plastic, the opaque lights and the presence of pop-ins. We have seen many memes circulating and obviously we have read the technical analysis of Digital Foundry and one thing is certain, there is still work to be done to solve these problems and increase the quality of the technical and visual sector in view of the launch."

The team then says that "the campaign build was a few weeks old and still work in progress, with graphic assets in parts to be completed and mechanics not yet fully polished."

343 does not intend to ignore the feedback received and is therefore working to resolve the problems highlighted. After the presentation, some former employees talked about a study in evident difficulty with Halo Infinite due to apparently not too functional management policies, soon Jason Schreier will also have his say on the subject with a report dedicated to 343 Industries.