Halo Infinite: revealed the number of players supported for online and local co-op

A few days after the confirmation of the local and online coop of Halo Infinite, new information is emerging on the net on the cooperative modes of the branded shooter 343 Industries.

Jerry Hook, head of design of the team that is in charge of the game, has in fact confirmed with a post published on its official Twitter account the maximum number of players supported in each of the coop modes:

"Hello everyone. I have seen some news reporting incorrect data on the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, claiming that it is possible to play 4 locally and I would like to clarify the matter. As far as the campaign is concerned, Halo Infinite will support 2 players in split screen and 4 players in the online co-op. I'm sorry for the confusion that has arisen. "

It therefore seems that the split-screen will be present with a small limitation, since only two can play on the same console, while those who decide to collaborate online can do so alongside three other users.

Waiting to find out if the campaign will be the only cooperative mode of the game, we remind you that in a recent interview 343 Industries compared Halo Infinite to a limitless Combat Evolved.