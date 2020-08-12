Halo Infinite postponed to 2021! Microsoft announces the postponement of the FPS

Share it:

With a shared message on Halo Waypoint, the representatives of 343 Industries announce the postponement of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to the Coronavirus emergency.

In open letter addressed to all fans of the Master Chief shooter saga, the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary specifies that "We have made the difficult decision to move the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 to ensure that the development team has ample time to deliver a Halo gaming experience that meets our vision.".

There Note also specifies that "The decision to move the release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to the development challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. I want to acknowledge the hard work of our team at 343 Industries, who has remained committed to making a great game. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or for the overall success of the game to launch it this holiday season. ".

According to the developers of the Redmond house, the additional time will enable the 343i team of "complete the work needed to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever to the public, with the quality we know our fans expect.".