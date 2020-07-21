Halo Infinite: Phil Spencer gives some clues about the structure of the next game

Share it:

Looking forward to the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, Halo Infinite remains among the most anticipated games at the launch of the new one Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer recently talked about the relationship with 343 Industries and the form that the new chapter of the franchise will take.

In an interview with colleagues from Polygon, the boss of the Xbox division Phil Spencer provided some interesting (albeit cryptic) insights into the upcoming Halo Infinite: "For the study there was a lot to learn about what it really means to have a collection, the type of Halo lore, the stories and experience within a single world of Halo, a single interface and a Halo platform. As 343 Industries embarked on this journey, he realized that there is an advantage in not asking players to choose whether to play – this or that -. It seems as if the games were competing with each other. You can see this with some annual franchises (clearly Halo isn't), which spend a lot of energy moving players from one version to another. I think the game has evolved, there is a vision like that – our customers are our customers and we will have to respect them where they are -. Our message on Xbox is similar and you will also see it with Halo Infinite, even in the structure of the game itself".

Spencer's words therefore suggest Halo Infinite as a constantly updated platform. You just have to wait a few more days to find out more. We remind you that we will follow the Xbox Games Showcase event on Everyeye's Twitch channel.