Halo Infinite on PlayStation 4? Possible, thanks to Dreams!

The arrival of a new episode of the Halo series has always represented an important event for the entire gaming community. The trailer for the Halo Infinite campaign, in truth, failed to electrocute everyone, but still managed to catalyze the attention of a large audience of gamers.

One of these, a certain DISARMED, got so excited about seeing the first images of the Halo Infinite campaign that he could not resist the temptation to recreate those moments with Dreams for PlayStation 4, or a console on which the new work of 343 Industries is not destined to arrive. By exploiting the powerful means of development made available by Dreams, the user has shaped the main menu and the first walk of Master Chief on the Halo installation that will be the backdrop for the new adventure. All this, accompanied by the iconic music of the symbolic series of Microsoft.

I got very excited with the Xbox show last week and with the reveal of the Halo Infinite gameplay. It made me think of how strange it would be to have Halo on PS4 – here's one thing. The future looks bright for the next-gen! ", wrote DISARMED on Twitter. You can admire his creation in the video attached at the top of this news and in the images below. What do you think? Halo Infinite, remember, will be released later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Dreams, however, is already available on PS4