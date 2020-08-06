Halo Infinite, not only 343 Industries: Sperasoft to support development

Share it:

Great protagonist of the last Xbox Gamess Showcase, the next adventure of Master Chief is expected on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, with publication scheduled for the last months of 2020.

At work on the development of the title, the professionals of 343 Industries. The latter are now joined by the developers who are part of Sperasoft, software house specialized in supporting other teams. In making the official announcement, Denis Larkin, Chief Commercial Officer of Sperasoft, writes: "It is an honor to contribute to the world's most popular FPS series and to support the next generation of the Halo franchise. Our development team is in fibrillation for our collaboration with 343 Industries on the expected production Halo: Infinite".

Sperasoft, a reality that counts to its credit well over 600 developershas collaborated over time with the arrival on the market of important AAA securities. Among these, for example, we can mention Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, The Elder Scrolls Online or F1 2020. Currently, the team is also lending its experience to Ubisoft, for the realization of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Waiting to learn the exact release date of the game, we remember that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite will be free to play.