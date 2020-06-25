Halo Infinite, new teaser: are Atriox and the Exiles back?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the expectation for the July event on the Xbox Series X games grows after the words of Aaron Greenberg and Phil Spencer, the curators of Halo's official social channels publish a mysterious teaser that heralds the return of Atriox the Exiled to Halo Infinite .

The guys from 343 Industries have in fact shared a video on Twitter in which it is possible to hear sinister noises and a being who, at the end of the teaser, exclaims "We are the Banished!" to announce the return of the exiles and their mighty leader Jiralhanae military leader Atriox.

After being banished by the Covenants together with his associates, the warmaster who leads this dangerous one faction of mercenaries it should therefore carve out an important space in the narrative canvas of Halo Infinite, or at least this is what has been speculated by the many Halo fans who are commenting on the new teaser.

The return of Atriox from Halo Wars 2, as well as the Exiles and a redesign of the Grunt and Elite, had been suggested at the end of April by the Halo Infinite leaks of the Mega Blocks toys, with indiscretions that also involved several elements of equipment such as the special plasma rifle appeared for the last time in Halo 3 ODST.