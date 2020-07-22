Halo Infinite: new rumors on the Master Chief's grapple between history and online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a discussion with the ResetEra community, the insider Klobrille reconnects to the latest rumors on the grapple of Halo Infinite to offer new clues about this specific element of gameplay which, in his opinion, will be present both in the campaign and in the module multiplayer.

According to reports from the Xbox insider who, already in mid 2019, reiterated the greater power of Xbox Series X compared to PS5, the new blockbuster shooter of 343 Industries will allow users to use a grappling hook. According to Klobrille, however, some of the rumors that considered the grappling hook as one indispensable gameplay tool in Halo Infinite "They are fake. For what little I have been told, it will look more like a piece of equipment to be collected like those of Halo 3 but I have no idea how it can be included in the campaign".

Much more detailed are the rumors provided by Klobrille regarding the use of the grappling hook in the multiplayer compartment of Halo Infinite, as he specifies specifying that "Halo Infinite Arena will return to provide classic gameplay with challenges for controlling the maps through upgrades and weapons to recover. There will be many equipment to evolve the sandbox experience such as the grappling hook, cartography enhancements, speed boost or over shield. This will make the multiplayer very dynamic and will make it considerably more varied based on the selected playlists ".

As specified by Phil Spencer and other Microsoft executives linked to the Xbox division, during theXbox Series X event on July 23rd we will see the first gameplay scenes of the Halo Infinite campaign.