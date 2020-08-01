Halo Infinite: new info on difficulties, weapons, demos and much more

Share it:

Over the past few hours, a wave of information about Halo Infinite has arrived from 343 Industries, a development team that has decided to publish a long post on the series' official website to clarify numerous doubts.

It starts from the confirmation of the presence of the classics difficulty levels which can be selected just like in all the other chapters of the series before starting the campaign: Easy, Normal, Heroic and Legendary. Another important confirmation for fans is the possibility of taking on a BR75, or the battle rifle that many fans feared could be a big absentee in Halo Infinite. Still on the subject of gameplay, the almost total absence of barriers on the map has been revealed, which can therefore be explored without stakes from the beginning of the adventure.

As for the possibility of playing the same demo shown at the Xbox Game Showcase, 343 Industries has not ruled out that it may be there sooner or later, although it is more likely that players will be able to try the title for free after the release. There were also references to PC version, which will make its debut from day one also on Steam and will implement a wide range of graphics options that will allow players to customize many aspects of their experience.

At the end of the post there is also a short list of confirmed elements in the final version:

Story set after the conclusion Halo 5: Guardians

Existence of a Halo Infinite Pro Team

LAN multiplayer and split-screen support

Black suits to wear under the armor

Absence of loot box

Numerous elements for customizing the Halo Reach-style armor

Exclusive rewards for anyone who has reached SR 152 in Halo 5 Guardians

Return of the Forge

