Halo Infinite, Microsoft confirms: it will be at the Xbox event on July 23rd

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With an eloquent message shared on social media, the kids from 343 Industries invite Halo fans to "get ready" for the Xbox games event on July 23rd: in addition to the now obvious Halo Infinite gameplay, are there any other surprises?

In the message shared on Twitter, the curators of the official social profiles of the Halo series take up one of the most exciting moments of the Halo Infinite trailer E3 2019 (i.e. the recovery in the space of Master Chief) to confirm the presence of the blockbuster shooter to the next Xbox Games Showcase.

The absence of further references to Infinite in the 343 Industries social message (for example with the inevitable references to the title through the official hashtag), however, contributes to feeding the rumors about the possible announcement of another videogame of the sci-fi epic fi of Halo during theevent of July 23.

Already in mid-May, the US developers invited fans to prepare for the return of Halo Infinite with gameplay scenes to be admired during the digital show in July. Again, however, 343 Industries specified that Infinite would be "one of the many games First Party included at the Xbox 20/20 "event, hence the rumors about further surprises related to the epic of John-117 and the other heroes of the Halo saga. Meanwhile, the theories on the return of Atriox and the Exiles to Halo Infinite by virtue of thelatest audio teaser shared by American authors.