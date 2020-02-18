Halo Infinite: Microsoft and Nerf present the new game-inspired blaster line

Share it:

In the last few years Hasbro Nerf has reproduced some of the most iconic weapons in the world of video games including the famous Fortnite and Overwatch blasters. The well-known toy company has now presented the next collaboration that will bring the rifles of Halo Infinite in the real world.

In fact, Nerf plans to reproduce three different rifles taken from the world of Halo which will come out in the autumn of 2020. The flagship product will be theHalo MA40 Blaster inspired by the next Halo Infinite, a rifle with 10 bullets (or rather darts), powered by four type C batteries. The package will also include a code that will unlock the color combinations of the MA40 in Halo Infinite.

In October two blasters from the Microshot line will arrive. The first will be called SPNKR, based on the homonymous weapon supplied to the UNSC, will be a "one-shot" rifle with two darts. The second one is the Covenant's Needler, weapon held by famous alien enemies.

Staying on topic, 343 Industries has recently released a video showing all the sound reproduction work of the various weapons that we will find in Halo Infinite. Before leaving, we remind you that the release of Halo Infinite is scheduled for Christmas 2020 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, immediately available through the Xbox Game Pass service.