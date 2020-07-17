Halo Infinite: Master Chief's armor takes shape in the Xbox Series X event teaser

Share it:

Pending the Xbox Series X event of July 23, 343 Industries publishes a teaser trailer of Halo Infinite starring Master Chief, or rather, his hyper-technological armor Mjolnir while being assembled in one of the industrial plants of the terrestrial UNSC.

On the occasion of the digital show organized by Microsoft to present the games arriving on PC Windows 10, Xbox Series X and Xbox One over the next few months, we will have the opportunity to admire the gameplay scenes from the Halo Infinite campaign.

The media showcase ofXbox Games Showcase on July 23 will give way to 343 Industries to finally show the fruit of the work they have been carrying out for several years, thus allowing us to discover the narrative, playful, graphic and content novelties of the next act of the shooter epic of John-117.

The previous teaser shared by 343 Industries had suggested the return of Atriox and the Exiles to Halo Infinite: to find out what is boiling and get a clearer picture of the situation, we just have to wait a few more days to attend the Xbox event for the 18:00 Italian Thursday 23 July.