Halo Infinite: launch in 2022 and Xbox One version in doubt for an insider

The referral of Halo Infinite certainly is one of the hottest topics this summer, at the beginning of August the game of 343 Industries was postponed to next year, so the new Halo will not accompany the Xbox Series X to the debut on the market, scheduled for November.

There are numerous causes hypothesized for the postponement, including development problems related to organizational difficulties during the Coronavirus emergency, the excessive work in outsourcing and the desire on the part of 343 to devote himself more to the Halo TV series, hypotheses however flatly denied by the Seattle studio.

On ResetERA an insider particularly close to the world of Halo (whose reliability has been verified by the moderators) has reported further details regarding the development of the game. In particular 343 would be finding many problems running Halo Infinite on Xbox One and One S, issues related in particular to resolution, loading times and general stability. For this reason, the studio is thinking of canceling the Xbox One version making the game compatible only with Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs.

Another rumor is related to the launch window, according to the insider Halo Infinite will not be released before 2022, moreover in the past few hours Amazon USA has updated the game page talking about “Holiday 2021“as a launch window, rumor, however, denied by Tom Warren, Senior Editor of The Verge, who spoke of an error on the part of the retailer. It is difficult at the moment to understand the situation well and, after all, nothing of what is reported has been confirmed by publishers and developers.