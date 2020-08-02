Halo Infinite, free to play multiplayer and 120 fps on Xbox Series X: it's official!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few days several rumors had followed, supported by the suspicious appearance of details about Halo: Infinite on an Irish retailer's website.

Well, now the official confirmation also comes, directly from 343 Industries. From the pages of the official Twitter account of the Halo saga, as you can check directly at the bottom of this news, the announcement arrives in a short message. The twitter reads as follows: "Halo is for everyone. We can confirm that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite will be free to play and will support i 120 fps on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later".

Thus the questions related to the veracity or otherwise of the recently circulated rumors, silenced by this concise but effective confirmation, cease. At the moment, those reported are the only details that the team is working on Halo: Infinite wanted to report on.

Furthermore, with regard to the 120Hz mode, it will be necessary to verify whether this option will affect the resolution. For example, it could be a mode that brings the resolution to 1080 / 1440p to reach 120 frames per second, according to a strategy already widespread in games such as Dirt 5 and Gears 5. Obviously to take advantage of this very high frame rate mode, as well as an Xbox Series X, you will need a TV or monitor compatible with this kind of refresh rate.

One wonders then what will happen online: who plays at 120hz will be divided, on the virtual battlefields, by who plays at 60hz?

Moreover, there may be many problems of competitive inequality between those who play at 120 and those who play 60 frames. At the moment of course, we have no answers to this question.

Finally, it is not yet clear whether the choice to make the multiplayer of the title available in free to play format will be accompanied, as rumored, by a further revolution: other sources in fact report an abolition of Xbox Live Gold on the Xbox Series X and of the totally free multiplayer game enabling. At the moment, however, there is no type of confirmation to support these rumors.