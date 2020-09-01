Halo Infinite forms a partnership with Monster Energy: XP boost and weapon skins

Share it:

Although Halo Infinite has been postponed, Microsoft’s marketing machine is proceeding swiftly in order to prepare the ground for the launch scheduled for 2021.

Through the pages of Xbox Wire, the Redmond giant has announced a partnership con Monster Energy, a well-known producer of energy drinks, which will be active in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Those who purchase the exclusive cans of Halo Infinite imprinted with Master Chief (also in sugar-free variants) from 1 October to 31 December 2020 will be able to earn Double XP Boosts (doubling experience points) for use in multiplayer when it launches in 2021.

Each can will provide a 30 minute boost. Players will be able to redeem up to 120 codes per account, for one total of 60 hours of gameplay with experience points doubled. Purchase receipts must be registered on www.Monster-Halo.com during the promotional period. Each of them will also allow you to participate in a lottery with 10 trips for two people to Paris to try a zero gravity flight experience, and well 200 console Xbox Series X.

Players who register receipts will also receive points to redeem on Halo Waypoint, which in turn will allow them to earn in-game items for use in Halo Infinite, such as weapon skins and emblems (you can find examples in the images below). Each can will also offer one Snapcode to unlock special Snapchat filters: Each month of the promotion will provide a different filter, and only those who unlock all three will receive an additional item to redeem in-game.

Meanwhile, the possible causes for the postponement of Halo Infinite continue to be discussed, which was followed by the hiring of Joseph Staten, a former Bungie: according to the well-known journalist Jason Schreier, the main cause would be the mismanagement of outsourcing.