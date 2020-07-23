Halo Infinite: fever rises for the new chapter of the series, record numbers on social networks

Share it:

The wait for the next Xbox Games Showcase dedicated to the Xbox Series X games is almost over but the fever for one of the likely protagonists of the show does not seem to go down. Halo Infinite has in fact recorded record numbers on social networks.

Microsoft is 343 Industries today they published the extended version of the new cover that will accompany it Halo Infinite. The image features the inevitable Master Chief in a pose that closely resembles what was seen with the cover of Halo 3. According to data provided by the analyst Benji Sales, since the publication the new Box Art has in fact totaled the beauty of 1.4 million views on the Twitter channels of Halo and Xbox. The analyst is keen to point out that the pre-release phase of Halo 5 had never reached the peak reached by the next episode of the saga.

To confirm the record numbers we then thought the insider Timdog communicating that the hashtag dedicated to Halo Infinite has entered the Twitter trend with well 33,000 shares, without any advertising promotion being used.

In short, Halo Infinite was the absolute protagonist of the social day. Tomorrow it will be up to 343 Industries and Microsoft not to disappoint. In recent days Phil Spencer has provided some clues about the structure of Halo Infinite.