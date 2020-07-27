Halo Infinite: Digital Foundry reflects on the potential and limits of graphics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In their latest study dedicated to the gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, the Digital Foundry collective tries to reflect on the potential and the limits of the graphic sector of the new blockbuster FPS with RPG elements of 343 Industries for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Focusing on the gameplay sequences admired in the presentation of Halo Infinite at the Xbox event on July 23, the DF team follows the criticisms made by those who defined the scenes taken from the campaign of the next epic as "flat" and "current-gen" Master Chief to remind users that the title will run on a graphics engine completely new, it Slipspace Engine.

The move to a more advanced engine, according to Digital Foundry, has allowed 343 Industries to create an open world game world managed by adynamic lighting: if on the one hand this approach guarantees American developers one great flexibility, on the other hand it makes it much more difficult to raise the realism rate of those settings which, as in Halo 5, were managed by a lighting system with pre-calculated lights and shadows.

As DF pointed out, the abandonment of precalculated lighting gives 343 Industries greater freedom and allows them to offer significant improvements through updates that, especially in the future with the entry of Ray Tracing in Halo Infinite, will repay the developers of the decision taken, as observed in the past in similar projects like Metro Exodus. As for the controversy triggered by the "flat graphics" of the Infinite demo admired during the Xbox Games Showcase, according to Digital Foundry, the American authors could have highlighted the benefits of dynamic lighting by showing the game world in the daytime and not, as happened, at dusk, that is, without strong direct lighting that contributes to highlighting the polygonal textures and patterns.

In addition to these (albeit important) reflections on the technical and artistic sector of the Microsoft blockbuster coming to end of the year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find our video in-depth analysis on news and open world gameplay besides the graphics of Halo Infinite.