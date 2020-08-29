Halo Infinite, development and postponement problems: for Schreier the cause is outsourcing

Share it:

In a series of messages shared on social media by Jason Schreier, the well-known videogame journalist cited Microsoft’s excessive use of outsourced development as the main cause of the problems that led to the postponement of Halo Infinite to 2021.

In launching his latest insight into the state of the digital entertainment industry and the lack of attention given to the thousands of industry workers, the former editor of Kotaku currently serving at Bloomberg News addressed the thorny issue of outsourced development, i.e. entrusted to third-party companies or employees with atypical contracts.

According to Schreier, in fact, “Video game companies claim to use project contracts to employ temporary workers or to dynamically increase and decrease the workforce according to their needs. But in some studies, some employees put off for years in the hope of full-time employment. , and in the meantime they fight as best they can to earn a living “.

The Bloomberg reporter then gives the example of Redmond house and explains that “At Microsoft, project workers can only be employed up to a maximum of 18 months, but with the option of returning after a six-month hiatus. Microsoft uses so many outsourced workers that this system is causing a lot of friction and a lot of problems. for those games that take more than 4 years to complete. In games like Halo Infinite, this has had some disruptive effects on development. “.

Furthermore, a few days ago the news of the return of Bungie veteran Joseph Staten to 343 Industries to lead the development of Halo Infinite, a clue of the probable long-term postponement of the blockbuster shooter from Microsoft.