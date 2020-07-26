Halo Infinite could be a hybrid between FPS and RPG

Share it:

During the presentation of the gameplay of Halo Infinite on the Xbox Series X, which took place today on the occasion of the Xbox Game Showcase, the menu of the shooter was shown for a few moments, which allowed fans to discover some interesting details about the game 343 Industries.

Looking carefully at the screenshot of the game menu, you can guess how the new adventure with Master Chief as protagonist can implement some typical mechanics of role-playing games. Let's be clear, we are not talking about experience levels and weapons that become more and more strong as the game progresses, but of a "soft" role component which could in some ways be inspired by the latest Far Cry. Inside the menu we can see a series of materials that could be used by the protagonist to build gods upgrades, which will be unlocked in the appropriate menu item. It is therefore possible that by exploring the map and completing primary or secondary assignments it will be possible to access a series of power-ups, perhaps related to gadgets such as the grappling hook and its cooldown.

Waiting for new information, which will not be long in coming, we remind you that this evening the return of the Forge to Halo Infinite has been confirmed thanks to the game's official Steam page.