Halo Infinite: at the Xbox Series X event on July 23 we will see the campaign

We know that Halo Infinite will be one of the protagonists of the Xbox Series X event on July 23rd, but what exactly will we see? 343 Industries clarified that this month will show the campaign, reserving the multiplayer reveal for a different occasion.

On July 23rd we will therefore have a first First Look of the Halo Infinite campaign while as mentioned there should be no mention of the multiplayer. "We are happy and excited to reveal what we are working on. The first details on the campaign will arrive on July 23, stay tuned! ", this is the text of the message published by 343 in a post on the official blog.

Halo Infinite is expected by the end of the year on Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X, as a launch game for the new Microsoft console. The latest teaser launched on social media totaled 2.3 million views in a few hours, testifying to how the return of Master Chief is particularly awaited by Xbox fans and beyond.

Now it remains to be seen whether during the event of 23 July there will also be room for gameplay or just for a trailer with no play sequences, we'll find out in a few days.