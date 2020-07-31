Halo Infinite at 120 fps and with free multiplayer? A dealer talks about it

Share it:

Following the presentation of the new chapter in the Microsoft science fiction epic, many interesting details emerged about Halo: Infinite, expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

From statements by members of the development team, for example, we learned that Halo Infinite will be a spiritual reboot of the saga, aimed at meeting the demands of long-time fans and, at the same time, opening the doors of the adventures of Master Chief even to new gamers. Now, however, further details may have been anticipated from a rather peculiar source: the Irish retailer Smyth's Toys.

In fact, on the latter's website, a page entirely dedicated to the next gen Microsoft console has appeared, which also includes details related to Halo: Infinite. These include references to support at 120 fps by the game, but also and above all an indication linked to a sector free to play multiplayer. So far, 343 Industries did not offer many details on what will be the title's multiplayer sector, merely denying the arrival of the Halo Infinite multiplayer in the post-launch phase. Waiting to find out more, we remind you that at the moment these details have not been officially confirmed by the development team and therefore may prove to be inaccurate.